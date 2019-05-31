Share:

SIALKOT - Bishop of Lahore Irfan Jamil vowed to render every sacrifice for national development, peace and religious harmony in the country.

He was addressing the participants of a training workshop of local Christian community here on Wednesday. The workshop was held at Cathedral Church Sialkot under the auspices of Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) and Church of Pakistan.

Chairman PCSWHR Ejaz Noori, pastors from Gujranwala division and senior officials of Church of Pakistan also attended the workshop.

Bishop of Lahore Irfan Jamil said that the Christians had been playing a pivotal role in national development. He asked the Christian leaders to also play their vital role in bringing positive change in individual and collective lives of people to make it a real Pakistan as envisaged by Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Chairman PCSWHR Ejaz Noori stressed the need for collective efforts by the Muslims and the Christians for the promotion of unity.

Two girls kidnapped separately

Two girls were kidnapped in separate incidents in Sialkot district here on Wednesday.

According to police, some unknown armed men kidnapped a local college student “A” from outside her college on Khadim Ali Road.

In Daska, some unknown armed accused kidnapped the daughter of local labourer Shabir at gunpoint from outside her house in village Wadala Sindhuan-Satrah. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest so far.