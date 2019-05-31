Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Thursday urged the anti-polio authorities to coordinate with respective DCs who will supervise the polio campaign to be started from June 17 -23 across the city in a proper manner.

This he observed while presiding over a meeting to review the polio campaign and performance of the stakeholders UNICEF, WHO, STOP and Sadat Haider Morshad Associates and polio teams at his office here Thursday.

The commissioner directed the Additional Commissioner-1 Ahmed Ali Qureshi that to regular check and obtain daily progress and performance report of the polio campaign from respective DCs and polio authorities[ in the evening daily] as the all DCs had already taken multi- tasks of price control, KCR issues and other tasks etc .

He said polio is very important subject, progress report should be submitted to him regularly to proper check and balance of the targets set by donar agencies.

He said that all, we individually play our due role to eradicate the polio by approaching the religious and social figures of the respective areas to solve the pragmatic issues with positive steps as the Karachi is multi ethnic issues.

He said he would meet all team including front line workers, supervisors, master trainers and authorities concerned to get daily feedback.

Shallwani also asked the polio authorities to facilitate the frontline workers during first visit to knock the doors of people, join hands and support them with additional staff and necessary security to revisit the refusal and new cases properly.

WHO representative Dr Asalif Dennist also extended his support and cooperation to the Government as the Pakistan had already 20 polio cases while Sindh has 3 cases. He said that WHO is fully monitored the program with the help of local authorities and would continue to support and assistance in this regard.