Share:

KARACHI - The Transport Department started crackdown on excessive fares and returned Rs 125,600 to the passengers.

On the complaints regarding charging of excess fares by the Transporters / Operators of public service vehicles from the general public. The joint team of the Secretaries of Provincial & Regional Transport Authority, Karachi along with, Traffic Police, conducted snap Traffic checking at Quidabad, Steel Town, Karachi, regarding charging excess fare from the travelling public,” said a statement issued here.

As per details, total 52 vehicles checked were of which 38 have been challaned whereas 11 owners were given strict warning. “Total Excess amount returned to the passengers is Rs 125,600 while Rs76,000 fine was also imposed on those transporters who were overcharging.