LAHORE (PR): Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online retailer, extends its Asaan Zakat campaign, and continues its commitment to improving the lives of those less privileged by taking multiple initiatives this Ramazan under the umbrella of “Daraz Cares”.

Some of them include Daraz’s Care Boxes, Employee Volunteer Program and Asaan Zakat along collection of zakat for different NGOs on Daraz’s platform.

Daraz care boxes include different items in a hamper box for all labor employees. These items include clothes, accessories and electronics as a Ramazan gift from Daraz to its lesser privileged employees. This initiative is a reflection of the Daraz’s this Ramadan’s agenda of helping those who need support.