Social media and applications like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat have taken over our lives. They are no longer used for just socialising at a personal level, but are also used by businesses and corporations to target consumers. Social media has essentially taken over the world, and people of all ages are addicted to it, especially the youth. According to studies, seeing likes on our posts results in the brain producing dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is produced when we are rewarded for something. The hormone also indicates addiction and using social media has the same effect on our brains as consuming cocaine doses.

Social media has also created distance among families and relatives as people prefer to spend their time online rather than communicating in person. In Pakistan, people have taken inspiration from these platforms and adopted the Western culture and many of these values are dangerous to our Eastern society. There is no doubt that social media has many benefits, but we cannot ignore its demerits either.

SUMAYYA ARIF,

Karachi, May 17.