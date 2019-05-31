Share:

OKARA - On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, Special Magistrate Qamar Mehmood Khan Manj and his staff cracked down on eateries in different areas for desecrating the sanctity of Ramazan.

The magistrate raided a hotel in Sher Rabbani Town and found the hotel owner, Malik Ashraf, providing food to customers. To avoid action, the hotel owner fled from the scene. The magistrate and his team also raided Bismillah Hotel whose owner, Rizwan Ali, also managed to flee to escape punishment.

Other eateries that were raided include: Al-Khair Hotel at Depalpur Chowk, Zamindar Hotel in Fareed Town, Ahmed Burger Point in Hospital Bazaar, Shah Najaf Hotel in City D-Block, Burger Point in Seth Colony, and Burger Point in Ghafoor Colony. Cases were registered against their owners.