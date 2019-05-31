Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has approved to issue sovereign guarantee amounting to Rs20 billion for investment in National Investment Trust (NIT)-State Enterprise Fund.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet. In order to stabilize the stock market of the country, the ECC approved the proposal of Finance Division authorizing Government of Pakistan to issue sovereign guarantee amounting to Rs.20 billion for investment in National Investment Trust (NIT)-State Enterprise Fund.

The fund would have government’s sovereign guarantee, which means that the government will pay back the money to the institutions contributing capital to establish the fund in case the fund is lost. The state-owned institutions, which would pool funds, include the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and National Insurance Company Limited. Their boards of directors have given the green signal to participate in SEF. The state-owned asset management company National Investment Trust (NIT) would manage both the funds. It would use SEF to buy shares of only state-owned companies listed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) like Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and others. Later on, it would sell the shares at whatever time it deems suitable. NIT would continue buying and selling stocks through SEF.

It is worth mentioning here that Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had agreed to establish the funds at a meeting with the PSX officials and stockbrokers on May 17. The PSX benchmark KSE 100-Index recovered 8.42%, or 2,792.81 points, since the announcement of establishment of the funds, to 35,959.43 points on Wednesday. Earlier, it had fallen around 37% to 38-month low at 33,166.62 points by May 17 from all-time high closing near 53,000 points in May 2017.

Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research updated the Committee about the wheat situation in the country. He informed that the country was in comfortable position with having 7.257 million tons of wheat available in the stock. Ministry of Maritime Affairs suggested various proposals on the revival and development of shipping industry in Pakistan. The Committee noted the proposals and advised Ministries of Petroleum and Maritime Affairs to jointly come up with a comprehensive proposal, in next ECC meeting, for introducing a dynamic shipping policy focusing on expansion and development of local shipping industry. The ECC acceded to the proposal of Ministry of States & Frontier Regions to grant Rs.781,591,000/- for arranging 20,000 metric tons of wheat for Temporarily Displaced Persons of erstwhile FATA. The ECC also approved Supplementary and Technical Supplementary Grants for various Ministries/Divisions.

Advisor meetings

In a separate development, a Chinese delegation of MCC International Incorporation Limited, led by its Vice President, Wang Zhou called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, here. The adviser briefed the delegation about the scope of investment opportunities in Pakistan. He informed that the government had taken a number of steps for improving the ease of business in the country. The delegation showed interest to invest in the steel industry of Pakistan. It offered support for revival, operationalisation and improving the capacity of Pakistan Steel Mills on public-private partnership basis.

Meanwhile, the presidents and representatives of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Karachi and Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry held a meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. The representatives of various Chambers briefed the Adviser about various problems and challenges being confronted by the economy of the country. They gave various suggestions aimed at improving the economy and industrial sector of Pakistan. The delegation proposed ways and means to enhance the export of the country. The delegation also gave proposals for the Budget 2019-20.

In order to facilitate the business community and attract foreign investment, the adviser informed that the government was focusing on improving the ease of doing business. He stated that the role of private sector was highly important in improving the economy of the country and urged the members of business community to play their role to increase the volume of exports. He assured that the proposals of the Chambers would be considered and a business-friendly budget would be presented.

Apart from the representatives of the Chambers, the meeting was attended by Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Revenue, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Secretary Finance, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Chairman, FBR, Shabbar Zaidi and Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Dr Khaqan Najeeb.