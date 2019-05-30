Share:

KANDHKOT - Ghotki police on Thursday distributed Eid gifts among families of 40 martyred policemen.

In this connection a ceremony was held at SSP office Mirpurmathelo Ghotki. SSP Ghotki was the chief guest on the occasion. Cheques, clothes, food items, toys, sweets and sport equipments were distributed among the police martyred families.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar told said that paid rich tribute to all the cops who lost their lives in the line of duty. He said Sindh police have performed duties on the frontline against criminal activities in very testing times and ruined nefarious design of enemies.

Expressing his happiness, he said that children of martyrs are also part of society. “I am very happy to distribute Eid package among children and relative of police martyred cops,” the SSP added.

A large number of senior police officials of district, families and children of martyred policemen attended the ceremony.