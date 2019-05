Share:

CHINIOT - A young girl committed suicide by jumping into River Chenab from Railway Bridge here on Thursday. The eye witnesses told the media that she jumped from the railway bridge some 40 feet high into river Chenab in the limits of Chiniot City police.

Rescue 1122 workers rushed to the spot and fished out her body. pital where the heirs identified her as Nusrat Naz who was married to Ghulam Mursaleen, a resident of Makki Town, Chiniot, about two months ago.