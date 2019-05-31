Share:

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi has said present government has expedited implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) on terrorism.

Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour on Friday, he said that expert teams have been constituted to achieve progress on the NAP. He said when PTI came to power it cleared one hundred and eighty-one thousand CNICs of Pashtuns.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Pakistan has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the last four decades. He said Afghanistan is our fraternal country but it owes answer to us as to why a son of Pakistani land SP Tahir Dawar was martyred on their land.

Ali Muhammad Khan regretted the language used by certain elements in North Waziristan against Pakistan and its state institution. He said those behind this have no right to sit in this House and their membership should be cancelled.

The Parliamentary Secretary of Overseas Pakistani Javeria Zafar told the House that a test has been conducted for appointment of community welfare attaches in Pakistan Embassies. She said that out of 411 applicants, 11 cleared the test. She said that another test will be carried out to fill the remaining six seats of community welfare attaches.

The House has now been prorogued.