Islamabad - The Ministry of Communications has decided to strictly implement the axle load limit from June 01, 2019 on all national highways and motorways to protect this precious asset from damaging effects of overloading throughout the country.

The vehicles carrying load beyond the fixed limit will not be allowed to travel on motorways and national highways and from weigh stations they will be returned to their generating points. On directive of Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui implementation of axle load limit will be realised from June 01, 2019.

National Highway Authority’s Member South-Zone Syed Shabbir Ali Shah has issued instructions to concerned quarters for implementation of axle load limit and resultantly stopping and sending back the overloaded vehicles.