LOS ANGELES (GN) - Slash has confirmed GUNS N’ ROSES have started work on their new album.

The ‘November Rain’ rockers were planning to hit the studio to work on the original line-up’s first record since 1993’s ‘The Spaghetti Incident? after their tour ends in autumn, however, the guitarist has revealed that the band members have recently got together to bounce ideas off one another and what has been discussed so far has him hyped.

Slash - who is joined by Axl Rose, Duff Mckagan, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed and drummer Frank Ferrer in the band - told Detroit’s 101 WRIF radio station: ‘’The thing is, we haven’t really done anything yet, and I don’t like to say anything. You know how people used to promote shit and lie through their teeth?

‘’But at this point, I do know that we are going to do this run of autumn shows, and we’ve already started working on stuff. So, there you go. ‘’I’m excited about what we’ve got going on and everything, so it’s going to be cool.’’ Asked just last month where they were at in regards to a new record, Slash replied: ‘’I wouldn’t say we’ve really sat down and had those sessions yet.’’