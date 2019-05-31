Share:

LAHORE : Mainly hot and dry weather is expected to persist in most parts of the Punjab province including its capital during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum temperature recorded was 43 degree celsius in the city. An official of the Met department told APP that the temperature would continue to rise in the city and other areas of the province in coming days.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi division, Islamabad and Kashmir, he added.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours.