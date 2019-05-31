Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) In an industry first move, Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, has started offering its post-paid subscribers a self-care service window on WhatsApp, the world’s best free to download messenger app.

Under this partnership, WhatsApp will act as a self-service portal for Jazz users where either the customer can send a message to the Jazz WhatsApp number or vice versa. Jazz postpaid customers can send “Hi” to 0300-3008000 to connect with Jazz WhatsApp channel. On connecting to the channel, customers will be able to pay their bills, get last generated invoice and view their billing information along with support FAQs. All conversations during this time will be completely free of charge.

Talking about this industry first move, Sadia Khuram, Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCEO) at Jazz said, “In keeping with evolving habits of our customers in the digital space, Jazz is committed to providing friction-free and effortless services to its customers, and is proud to announce the launch of WhatsApp as a social support channel for its valued customers.”

In the first phase of the launch, this channel will provide self-service options to its postpaid customers, who will now be able to get their billing information, pull invoices&make payments using a simple menu. Going forward, the ambition is to grow this into a full-fledged conversational channel, and extend it to our valued pre-paid customers, as well.

She continued, “As customers increasingly inhabit the world of WhatsApp and their preference is moving from ‘traditional call center care’ to ‘social care’ models, Jazz will continue to be responsive to its customers’ needs for easy, fast and convenient care channels”