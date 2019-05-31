Share:

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami acting chief Liaqat Baloch has said the JI is not part of any political alliance and its relations with other parties and leaders will be based on a positive and constructive approach on national issues. Addressing a meeting of JI central advisory body at Mansoora, he said JI’s political line of action was clear and it would play its role on the political front. He said that JI would take part in local bodies elections under its banner with own narrative. JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, deputy chiefs and deputy Secretaries general attended the meeting. Liaqat Baloch said that Imran khan government was a failure on all fronts due to which challenges to the national security were increasing. He said the JI would stage an Awami march in the Punjab capital on June 16, against price hike, unemployment and IMF slavery and interest based loans. He counseled the government to refrain from use of force on peaceful political programs. He also stressed that the financial problems of the tribal people besides those concerning legal issues and employment should be solved. The missing persons should be recovered and the supremacy of the constitution and the law should be established.