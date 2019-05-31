Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that people of Pakistan would hold corrupt elements accountable for their involvement in money laundering and transactions through fake bank accounts.Speaking at a Press conference here, she said that Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan was a hurdle in the way of corruption of the parties which were only serving each other’s interests.

Dr Firdous said that the government was not concerned about the call of Opposition parties for protest after Eid.

People were supporting the government as it had undertaken reforms which were beneficial for everybody, she added.

She said that Imran Khan had protected rights of Pakistan and Wednesday night 320 Pakistani prisoners held in Malaysia returned to the country due to efforts of the government. Prime Minister was a friend of the poor people and felt their pains and tribulations, she said, adding, the detainees joined their families which was a gift for them on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. She said that the exports of the country could not grow to the desired level as trade had slowed down in the world by three per cent.

She said that the government was working to revive the manufacturing sector and would extend support to all the export-oriented industries.

Explaining the reasons for low tax collection, she said that the number of industrial connections were 3.1 million while those who pay General Sales Tax were only 40,000.

To a question about filing of reference against judges, she said that the Supreme Judicial Council had issued notice to Attorney General and other stakeholders for a hearing on June 14.

Supreme Judicial Council had a code of conduct and its proceedings take place in secrecy and the details were not shared with the media, she said Every politician, mediamen and member of judiciary had to follow a code of conduct, she added.

In case of violation, reference could be filed against the violators of the Constitution, she said. She said that the government was aware of the anxiety among media workers and cheques were being prepared to clear dues of media houses in tranches, which would be bound to pay the salaries of their employees.

She said that she met Chief Minister Punjab and discussed the issue of non-payment of salaries to media workers. Dr Firdous said that leaders of PML-N went to meet their leader Nawaz Sharif in jail and spent time in narrating poetry and making jokes. People would not be hoodwinked by the prisoner held in the jail, she said, adding, PML-N leaders had attacked Supreme Court and issued directions to judges.

Their leaders Talal Chaudhry and Nihal were involved in contempt of court, she said.

She said that institutions should be respected but PML-N was respecting the institutions according to its wishes.

Dr Firdous said that PML-N was corruption league and looted the country and then its leaders fled.