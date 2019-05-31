Share:

KARACHI - The Academic Council meeting of the University of Karachi on Thursday approved admissions in MPhil, PhD, MS and MD programme for academic session 2019.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the Academic Council session which was held at the Arts Auditorium.

The Academic Council through one of its resolutions nominated Professor Dr SM Taha of Department of History as representative of the Academic Council on the Board of Governors, varsity’s Applied Economics Research Centre for a period of three years.

It also nominated Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik of Department of psychology as representative of the Academic Council on the Affiliation Committee for a period of two years while the Academic Council has also nominated Professor Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib, Department of Pharmaceutics, Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, Department of Genetics and Dr Solaha Rahman, Department of Zoology as representative of the Academic Council on the Board of Faculty of Law for the period of three years.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed that we must improve and update syllabus and curriculum of schools, colleges and universities according to modern needs.

“The world is changing rapidly and that’s why we should adopt all relevant changes to compete with rest of the world.” He said that teaching faculty should make sure that varsity’s students would get practical experiences along with regular classes. He observed that universities should adopt policies as per the need of the society.

He mentioned that education offered at universities has direct link with industries and trade bodies of the society. He believes that academic councils of universities could play important role in assisting higher education commission.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi hoped that our youth would become useful citizens if the higher educational institutes give them right knowledge and platform to enhance their abilities and skills.

He said that keeping the international political and socio-economical situation, increasing population of the country, Pakistan’s political and economic challenges in mind, universities must design curriculums which are able to address these problems and prepare youngsters for bright future. Earlier, the Academic Council meeting also approved the minutes of previous session held on September 17, 2018 and October 19, 2018.