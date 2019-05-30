Share:

LONDON - Kevin Pietersen has backed the West Indies to claim some big scalps with their big-hitting. “My semi-finalists would be India, England, Australia and the West Indies. It’ll be one of those that win,” said Pietersen, a T20 World Cup winner with England in 2010. “Normally Pakistan are the unpredictable team, but this West Indies team is so unpredictable. The way they beat New Zealand was some, some cricket. They’ve picked Andre Russell, he’s in form.” Gayle is solidifying the top order, and they have some great youngsters. I just like this West Indies outfit. Will they win? Probably not, but that’s my top four. “India and England are probably the favourites, the dark horses are Australia and the unpredictables are West Indies.