MIRPURKHAS - Unknown persons axed a labourer to death in Buffalo Colony near Mirwah Gorchani Road here on Thursday.

According to details, Noor Muhammad Pathan, 50, a labourer was axed to death by unknown persons as his body was recovered from Buffalo Colony.

After receiving the information, Taluka police shifted the body to mortuary of civil hospital where post mortem was conducted. However, no case was lodged with taluka police station till filing of the news.

Separately, District police MIrpurkhas provided umbrellas to traffic police in the city to save them from heat stroke.

SSP Mirpurkhas distributed the umbrellas to the officials of traffic police deployed at the roads and chowks of the city. However on the other hand no authority ready to take notice of alleged money extortion of traffic police.