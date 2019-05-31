Share:

Rawalpindi - A gangster reportedly shot himself in the head on Thursday to avoid arrest in connection with a double murder case by taking his own life, sources said.

The deceased was identified as Yusaf alias Fauji, son of Arshad, resident of Chittian Hatian, they said.

On the other hand, heirs of the deceased accused police of killing him after arrest in a raid and sought a judicial inquiry against ASP Waris Khan Amna Baig and her raiding team. A police spokesman denied the allegations levelled by Fauji’s family.

According to sources, Yusaf was on the run and wanted to police for his involvement in murdering two men and injuring 3 others at Chittian Hatian on May 23. A case was also registered against Fauji with Police Station Waris Khan on complaint of Junaid, the sources said.

They added that police, on a tip off, carried out a raid on a house located at Misrial Road to arrest Fauji who was taking refuge with her mother. On seeing police party, the accused allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself into head. Police moved the body of Fauji to mortuary of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy, sources said.

They said that on the other hand, police have arrested another co-accused namely Arshad who is uncle of Fauji and obtained his physical remand for further investigation. They said that one other accused, Shabbir, who is also uncle of the gangster, managed to obtain pre-arrest bail in the double murder case.

Sources claimed that police were overlooking two main culprits namely Arif Joshi and Tariq Joshi, who are the notorious drug sellers in Chittian Hatian and involved in transforming Yusaf into a gangster apparently to provide protection to their illegal business.

Inspector Suhail Zafar, a police spokesman, when contacted, confirmed that Fauji shot himself dead to avoid being arrested at the hands of police during a raid at Misrial Road. He said that the accused was wanted by police for killing two men and injuring 3 others. He denied the allegations levelled by family of Fauji that he was killed by police after apprehending him.