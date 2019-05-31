Share:

OKARA - A man, who had arrived from Saudi Arabia for Eid, was shot dead by unknown suspects. bWasim of village 21/GD had arrived home from Saudi Arabia on Eid leave two days ago. The other night, some unknown assailants shot him dead in the village and escaped. The police had registered a case. On the other hand, a Wapda pylon fell on a motorcyclist. Resultantly, his leg was fractured and motorcycle was destroyed. Farooq Nadeem was going on his motorcycle to Renala Khurd. He was passing by a Wapda pylon when it fell on him, fracturing his leg and destroying the motorbike.