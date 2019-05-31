Share:

KASUR - A boy was killed after being run over by a tractor-trolley in suburban area of Kasur district.

According to A-Division police, the deceased identified as M Shehroz, 8, son of Sajid, was playing outside home when he was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley and died instantly. The tractor-trolley driver managed to escape from the scene. The police are busy investigating the incident.

On the other hand, an elderly man committed suicide by jumping into BS Link Canal. According to Rescue 1122, the deceased identified as M Sarwar, 70, was a resident of Bhai Kot Chak No 3. He came to BS Link Canal and jumped into it. A rescue team reached the spot and started searching for his dead body. However, it was also reported that the deceased sat near the bank of the canal when he accidentally fell into the canal. Police are busy in investigatio