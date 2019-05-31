Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Combined Investigation Team of National Accountability Bureau has grilled Commissioner Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Tahir Mehmood in the fake bank accounts case regarding illegal creation and expansion of Summit Bank.

According to the documents available with The Nation revealed that Tahir Mehmood while working as Executive Director Enforcement of SECP processed and dealt with the acquisition and/or mercer of Arif Habib Bank Limited, Atlas Bank Limited and Mybank Limited.

Well-placed sources said that the Commissioner SECP had refused the allegation and presented all the record related to the case. They said that Tahir recorded the statement and responded to the investigation’s queries and assured the Bureau’s team that he is ready to cooperate in this regard. They said that NAB team has decided to summon Tahir Mehmood after Eid again for further investigation. National anti-watchdog CIT headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi has recorded the statements of former President Asif Zardari, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Faryal Talpur and others in fake bank accounts scam. The NAB has filed four corruption references and arrested several alleged accused including close aides of Asif Zardari so far.

On last Wednesday, Chairman PPP appeared before AB investigation team for second time and recorded his statement in JV Opal-225 scam in connection with Fake Bank Accounts scam. NAB had also summoned the Asif Zardari on May 29 but he did not appear before investigation team due to his court hearing.