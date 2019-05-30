Share:

LOS ANGELES CM - Olivia Wilde wants to direct a Marvel film. The 35-year-old actress recently made her directorial debut with teen-comedy ‘Booksmart’ and she admits she ‘’absolutely’’ would want to take control of a Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the future, and follow in the footsteps of Chloé Zhao who is set to helm the upcoming MCU film ‘The Eternals’ and Ava DuVernay who will soon begin work on DC Extended Universe movie ‘The New Gods’.

In an interview with MTV International, she said: ‘’Totally yeah, absolutely. I think that it’s exciting that now women like Ava DuVernay and Chloé Zhao are directing [comic book] films and it’s exciting to think about what that will do to the franchise. ‘’I think it’s a proud ... I’m a proud member of the movement of female directors, and I don’t think there’s any genre that should be off the table.’’ Chloé and Ana aren’t the only women working in the superhero genre with Anna Boden co-directing Marvel’s first female-led stand-alone film ‘Captain Marvel’ and Cate Shortland set to helm the upcoming ‘Black Widow’ movie.