Share:

A spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang termed the recent visit of Vice President Wang Qishan to Pakistan as complete success in moving forward their strategic partnership to a new height.

Commenting on the visit at a regular news briefing here on Friday, he said during the visit, Vice President Wang Qishan held separate meetings and talks with President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, and exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

The two sides agreed to deepen high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, promote China-Pakistan economic corridor construction and pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

They also decided to promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, closely coordinating and cooperating in international and regional affairs.

The spokesperson was confident that the visit will deepen China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership moving forward.

The leaders of the two countries witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, customs and disaster relief in China and Pakistan.

Vice President Wang’s visit further consolidated China-Pakistan friendship and mutual trust, promoted the sound development momentum of bilateral relations, and helped to build a new era of China-Pakistan destiny community, the spokesperson added.