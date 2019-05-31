Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has been re-elected to the Governing Councils of Asia Pacific Centre for Development of Disaster Information Management and Statistical Institute for Asia and the Pacif ic for the term 2019-2022. Elections were held during the ongoing 75th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok. Pakistan also secured the highest number of votes in APDIM election, said a foreign ministry statement.

Pakistan’s re-election to the two bodies is manifestation of its active diplomacy and close cooperation with member states at regional and international fora. Pakistan highly appreciates the invaluable support, trust and friendship of the ESCAP member states, it said.

Pakistan will continue to pursue cooperative multilateralism and work together with members of the international community to build an inclusive, resilient and sustainable future for all, the statement said.