Share:

Pakistan has described as the “mother of all absurdities” the uncompromising stand of countries pursuing permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) single-mindedly, while complaining about lack of headway in the negotiations to reform the 15-member body.

Without naming the Group of Four countries — India , Brazil, Japan and Germany — Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi alluded to these states, and said “It is disingenuous for some to stick to their demand for permanent seats while lamenting the lack of progress.”