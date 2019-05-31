Share:

Rawalpindi - Pakistan offers great opportunities for joint ventures in different sectors like ‘halal’ foods, information technology, poultry, pharmaceutical and gems and jewellery. We have mega projects like CPEC that offer great regional connectivity and integration from South Asia, Central Asian countries and beyond, said Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Malik Shahid Saleem at an ‘iftar’ dinner hosted by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in honour of the ambassadors, high commissioners and commercial counsellors here at a local hotel, the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry spokesman said on Thursday.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president said that Pakistan is an emerging economy and it offers lucrative incentives and friendly environment for foreign direct investment.

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon and high commissioner of Sri Lanka, deputy head of foreign missions and commercial counsellors attended the dinner.

Senior vice president Badar Haroon, Vice President Fayaz Qureshi, group leaders Sohail Altaf, SM Naseem, former presidents, members of the executive committee, government officials, political and social dignitaries and a large number of traders were also present in the event.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president in his welcome address thanked the dignities and traders for overwhelming gathering. In a brief speech he highlighted key initiatives taken by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote trade in the region and improving the networking among the traders’ community.

An update on RCCI’s past, current and upcoming events was also given to the participants.

He urged the envoys to improve close ties and multidimensional relationships and expressed strong desire to use the chamber’s platform on paving ways for enhancing the bilateral trade and business relations in different sectors.