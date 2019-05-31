Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed the political situation and matters of mutual interest with him.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that past governments ruined the economy by taking massive loans. “Every child would not have been in debt today if these loans were spent on public welfare. The past governments treated the country cruelly. The PTI government has inherited a devastated economy and the government is working hard to rectify the past mistakes. The road is long and arduous but our commitment and passion are even stronger and higher,” he said.

Buzdar said that difficult decisions are taken for bright future of the country and the problems will be overcome by working hard. The time is not far when Pakistan will be self-reliant, he said. Muhammad Ashraf Rind, MPA was also present on the occasion.

FIRDOUS CALLS ON CM: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad. Talking on the occasion, Buzdar said the era of loot and plunder of the national resources would never come back and added that those who committed corruption in the garb of projects were criminals of the nation. “The past rulers ruined national resources through exhibitory projects and personal pockets were filled through monkey business. Those who plundered the national resources will be held answerable. Pakistan will move forward with indiscriminate accountability of the corrupt,” he said.

He said that the PTI government considers national resources a sacred trust and the wrong tradition of spending resources on personal projection has been done away with by the PTI leadership. “Now the public money is being spent on welfare of the masses,” he said. “We will continue the journey of public service without caring for any criticism and public mandate will be fulfilled by setting new records of public service,” the chief minister said.

Firdous said that Buzdar was selflessly serving people and the narrative of the opposition was in fact a tale of hiding their corruption. The opposition has no concern for people’s problems as these parties are responsible for compounding the public problems. Now, they are making hue and cry without any solid reason. The negative politics of the rejected elements has died down and the government is making every effort to solve problems of people,” she said.

GOOD WISHES FOR CRICKET TEAM: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed good wishes for the success of the national cricket team. In his message on the start of cricket world cup matches, the chief minister said that his prayers are with the cricket team. “I pray to Allah Almighty that may the Pakistani cricket team win the world cup. The Pakistani nation expects good performance and it is hoped that our team will achieve success by displaying good performance,” he said. He said that players would have to work hard as other teams are also fully prepared. It is hoped that cricket-lovers will have an opportunity to witness a good play of cricket in the world cup matches, the chief minister said.

CONDOLENCE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist Idrees Bakhtiar and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. In a condolence message, the chief minister paid rich tributes to the journalistic contribution of late Idrees Bakhtiar and added that he was a torch-bearer of responsible journalism that has left immortal footprints in the field of journalism.