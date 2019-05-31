Share:

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of its Director General (R) Captain Muhammad Usman raided and unearthed a fake carbonated drink making factory being run in the basement of a house. Acting on a tip-off, the PFA team rushed to the spot and started operation which continued six hours. A raiding team confiscated 12,000 litres cold drinks of different popular brands, raw material and empty bottles. The authority also rooted out 13 gas cylinders, four filling machines, a huge quantity of fake labels and bottle caps during the raid. Muhammad Usman said adulterators had closed down the door and started to dispose of the fake beverages in the gutter after reaching the authority.

He said that the team had completed the operation after persistent efforts. The spurious drinks were prepared to be supplied on Eid days in the different areas of the metropolis and its surrounding zones. Muhammad Usman added that people can inform PFA about adulteration mafia and food-related issues on its Facebook Page, mobile application and toll-free number 0800-80500.