ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message to the nation Thursday addressed the taxation issue being faced by the country where only 1 percent people out of a population of 220 million are tax filers.

The Prime Minister in a recorded video message addressing the nation says, “I am here to discuss a very critical matter with the people of Pakistan, only 1 percent of the population is filing taxes and bearing the weight of the other 99 percent.”

“If you do not pay your taxes then we can’t help rebuild the country, we can’t work on hospitals, schools and basic infrastructure due to lack of tax collection,” said the Prime Minister.

In the video he assured the nation to guard their wealth and not relegate it to corruption and theft.

The Prime Minister in closing said that due to meager tax collection the country resorts to applying for loans. He urged the citizens to declare their assets by 30th June 2019 and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the country.