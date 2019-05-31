Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Madinah Munawara on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

After paying respect at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offering Nawafil there, the prime minister will depart for Jeddah.

According to a PM House press statement, the prime minister is representing Pakistan at the 14th OIC Summit to be held in Makkah on Friday (today).

The title of the conference is “Makkah Summit: Together for the Future.” Chaired by Saudi King Salman, the conference is aimed at developing a unified stance on current issues and events in the Islamic world.

Ahead of the Summit, a meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah. It deliberated on adopted outcome documents for the Makkah Summit.

The Prime Minister will give Pakistan’s point of view on regional situation, particularly the ongoing tension in the Middle East.