Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan is determined to a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

He was talking to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Makkah on the sidelines of the Islamic Summit where matters of regional security in the context of ‘Af-Pak’ (Afghanistan-Pakistan) and bilateral ties were discussed.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeem Ul Haque took to the social networking website twitter to relay important aspects of the discussion between the leaders.

The tweet read: “Excellent hour long meeting of PM Imran Khan with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. The meeting was very cordial and touched all aspects of Pak Afghan relationship including economic relations as well as the role of Taliban in resolving the Afghan situation.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the 14th Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Makkah today.

The summit is being held under the banner of ‘together for the future’ aims to unite Muslim countries on one platform to better tackle the

difficulties and challenges they are facing.