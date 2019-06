Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Makkah.

The Foreign Office said two leaders exchanged views on the whole range of bilateral, regional and international matters. The issues being faced by Muslim Ummah also came under discussion, the Foreign Office said.

The two leaders agreed to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in all fields. They also agreed to increase the frequency of bilateral political contacts and exchanges.