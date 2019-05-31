Share:

KASUR - The district police launched an awareness campaign to end child abuse under the supervision of Kasur DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani.

The campaign was launched on special orders of RPO Sheikhupura Region Sohail Habib. The RPO directed the station house officers to visit schools in their areas and instruct the parents and the teachers to keep an eye on extracurricular activities of the children. He also advised parents and teachers to closely observe friendly interactions between children and the people they like or dislike. He also underlined the role of Education Ministry in imparting the spirit of self-defence in children as it was the collective responsibility of parents, teachers and government. On the occasion, awareness pamphlets were distributed at local mosques during jumma prayers so the matter could be discussed with locals during Friday sermons.