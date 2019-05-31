Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that departmental promotion on the basis of seniority is right of every employee of the Police Department.

Addressing a meeting at Central Police Officer here on Thursday, he directed all field formations to compile recommendations for departmental promotion of officers and officials so that a final policy could be devised regarding the field duty, inquiries, inspection and rotation policy, in the next meeting of Police Executive Board, scheduled for 20 June.

He said that in operations, investigation, training and traffic, actually police is on field duty so ending the unnecessary classification of field, a list of officers and officials should be prepared. According to seniority and merit, these lists should be discussed in the next meeting of Police Executive Board and a decision should be made with consensus and considering the ground realities.

During the meeting, senior officers also voiced their thoughts, to which the IGP directed all Additional IGPs to submit their recommendations after reviewing their departments so that policies could be reshaped.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs, CCPO Lahore, DIGs and other senior officers to discuss important issues regarding field duty and promotion of force.