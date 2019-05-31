Share:

LAHORE - A policeman was killed and four others sustained injuries in firing between two groups in Karbat village here on Thursday.

The police said that after exchanging harsh words between Shahzad and Tauqeer groups, they started firing.

As a result, policeman Tauqeer Abbas received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. The body was shifted to the dead house for autopsy. The injured are Shakeel (21), Shahzad (23), Pervez (22) and Zeshan (20) who were shifted to the General Hospital. On information, the police and other officials reached the spot and started collecting evidences. Further investigation is under way.

4,000kg subsidised sugar seized

The district administration on Thursday recovered 4000kg subsidised sugar at a Euro Store godown and sealed the store. An FIR has been registered against the owner of Euro Store Mian Shehbaz Ali, Manager Afzal Shah and Abdul Hameed and against the government employees responsible for a check and balance in Wagah Zone.

On a tip off, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed sent the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Owais Malik, Assistant Commissioner Model Town, Sub Registrar Bilal Bin Abdul Hafeez. It is pertinent to mention that, when the team reached, the subsidized sugar was being transferred in the godown of the Euro Store.