Share:

PESHAWAR : National Institute of Health Islamabad notified a polio case from district Bannu taking the total count of polio cases to 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 20 in the country during 2019 so far.

According to the KP Emergency Operation Centre, 18-month-old boy, resident of Khan Town, Tazeri Chowk, UC Bizen Khel Bannu has been affected by the disease. His parents said that the child received seven plus dozes of polio vaccine but did not receive any doze of essential immunisation. The vaccination rescued the child as although some residual weakness has been found in the affected child but due to polio vaccination, he was able to walk without any support.

Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt (R) Kamran Ahmed Afridi said that virus was circulating in the environment that can hit any unvaccinated or immune-compromised child. He appealed to the parents and caregivers not to pay attention to propagandas and rumours and ensure administration of essential immunisation and polio vaccine during campaigns to protect their children from lifelong paralysis.