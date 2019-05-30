Share:

NAIROBI - South Sudan President Salva Kiir vowed on Thursday to bring lasting peace to his country and urged warring parties to pursue unity to help foster development in the world’s youngest nation.

Speaking in Nairobi during a national prayer breakfast, Kiir said he was committed to ensuring his country attains total stability, adding that he has initiated a national dialogue process to bring peace.

He said he looks forward to a future where South Sudan will become prosperous and will play a bigger role in the affairs and unity of Eastern Africa.

President Kiir lamented that South Sudan leaders are busy jostling and fighting for power while innocent citizens are suffering. The national prayer breakfast was attended by leaders including Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta called on the South Sudanese leadership to show more willingness and selflessness in resolving issues that are denying their people the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of the independence that they fought for.

“Peace is possible but there must be the intention to have peace. The people of South Sudan need peace to get the service of the freedom fought for,” Kenyatta said.

He said Kenya is always willing to help South Sudan to attain stability. “Kenya is ready to help you achieve the dream of a prosperous nation,” Kenyatta assured Kiir.

South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013 and the conflict has created one of the fastest growing refugee crises in the world.

A peace deal signed in August 2015 collapsed following renewed violence in the capital Juba in July 2016. Under the 2018 peace deal, opposition leader Riek Machar will once again be reinstated as Kiir’s deputy.