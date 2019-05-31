Share:

PESHAWAR - After being at large for four days following a military check-post incident in North Waziristan, leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar was arrested and presented before Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday.

He was remanded into the custody of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for five days.

Mohsin Dawar voluntarily surrendered himself to law enforcement personnel following a decision by a tribal Jirga, his lawyer and family sources said. However, it has also been reported that he was arrested from his hometown in North Waziristan.

On Thursday, the PTM leader was presented in the ATC in Bannu where he was remanded into CTD custody for five days.

Mohsin Dawar escaped while his MNA colleague Ali Wazir was arrested following an attack on a security checkpost in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday last.

The MNA, along with eight others, was nominated in the FIR under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, read with Section 302 (murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120b (criminal conspiracy), and 109 (abetment to an offence) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR said the protesters hurled stones at the army post and that armed supporters of Wazir and Dawar attacked the security post and opened fire. Three people were killed and five soldiers injured in the clash between security forces and PTM protesters.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group led by Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir assaulted Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning. However, both the MNAs are denying it.

They wanted to exert pressure for the release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day. Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post," said the Pakistan Army's media wing. The ISPR said five soldiers were injured due to the firing of the group.

It further said that three individuals who attacked the check post lost their lives while the ten injured were evacuated to the Army hospital for treatment. MNA Ali Wazir was arrested along with eight others and on Monday, ATC granted eight-day physical remand of MNA Ali Wazir to the CTD.