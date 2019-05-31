Share:

LAHORE (PR) Realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, launched the Realme 3pro, the brand’s latest flagship, in the provincial capital. The speed king, realme 3 Pro, is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with a 4045mAh battery with a VOOC 3.0 flash charge. Realme 3 Pro also supports Sony IMX 519 16MP + 5MP rear cameras, and a 25MP selfie camera for more distinctive and detailed pictures.

Realme 3 Pro comes in 2 variants; 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM at PKR 35,499/- and 6GB RAM +128GB ROM at PKR 39,999/-in two exquisite colours Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple. The phone will go on sale at and www.daraz.pk at 3PM May 30, 2019.

Realme also announced another addition to its entry-level series, the value king realme C2. With a 6.1-inch HD+Dewdrop Full screen for an immersive experience, realme C2 takes forward realme’s signature Diamond-cut Design on the back. The phone is supported by a 4000 mAh battery, 13MP + 2MP AI Dual Camera as well as octa core 12nm Helio P22. Realme C22 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM at PKR 20,999/-, in two exquisite colours, Diamond Black and Diamond Blue.The phone goes on sale on May 30, 2019 on www.daraz.pk from 3 PM onwards.