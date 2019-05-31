Share:

ISLAMABAD - A retired Pakistan Army general has been sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment and a retired brigadier was awarded death sentence by military courts on charges of espionage and leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies, it was announced Thursday.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa endorsed death sentence to a former army officer and a civilian doctor who was employed at a sensitive organisation, on the charges of espionage, according to the military officials.

The endorsement was also extended to the 14 years rigorous imprisonment awarded to another ex-army officer.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Brigadier Raja Rizwan (retd) and Doctor Wasim Akram who was employed at a sensitive organisation were awarded death sentence by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for separate cases on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security. The doctor had access to the sensitive information, according to the officials.

Similarly, Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal (retd) was awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment on the same charges. The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act by the FGCM.

The COAS has now endorsed the punishment to the persons found involved in the espionage. As far as the punishment of the army officers is concerned, both were individual cases and there was no network as such, according to the military officials. Both the officers and the civilian were already in the military custody.

In a statement, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said the disposal of cases on Thursday by the Army Chief is a testimony of strict across-the-board accountability system of the Armed Forces. “These were three separate cases. Punishment awarded to the officers is of maximum degree in the law corresponding to their respective offence.”

The ISPR statement did not contain any further details of the offences committed by the three and it also did not name the countries with which the convicts allegedly were dealing, but Director General ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor had confirmed the arrests of the senior officers at a press conference on February 22 this year.

“There are two officers who are under military custody on the charges of espionage. The Army Chief has ordered Field General Court Martial for them,” Ghafoor had said. “Both of these are individual cases and are not linked to each other, and there is no network as such,” he said.

“Keep in mind that, if we have been able to get them and identify the issue, it is a success,” the army spokesman said.

According to statistics, some 400 officers of different ranks have been given various punishments, including reprimand, warning, caution, salary-cut, dismissal from service, and even imprisonment, during the last two years.

NATO Rep calls on COAS

Sir Nicholas Kay, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Senior Civil Representative in Afghanistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Matters related to peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management and reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).