Share:

KASUR - With Eid drawing nearer, dacoits have become active as they are looting citizens in Kasur and surrounding areas.

According to police sources, two dacoits came to the shop of Yahya in Gandum Mandi and looted up to Rs400,000 in broad daylight.

In Phoolnagar, two dacoits looted Rs125,000 from a motorcyclist named Abdul Majeed. In Habibabad, three dacoits snatched a motorcycle and Rs17,500 from Ali Raja. Similarly, two armed men robbed a salesman named Noor Muhammad of Rs30,000 and two cell phones. Local police are investigating. CLERKS GO ON PEN-DOWN STRIKE

Clerks from various government departments went on a pen-down strike organised by All Punjab Clerks Association (Apca) here the other day. Led by Apca President M Yaseen, clerks from Education, Agriculture, Livestock and other departments demanded fulfillment of rights. They demanded a raise in pay from government and regularisation of contractual employees.