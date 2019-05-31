Share:

Former Real Madrid and Brazil full back, Roberto Carlos says he expects a close Champions League final when Tottenham and Liverpool go head to head in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday night.

Liverpool finished second in the English Premier League this season, while Tottenham ended the campaign 26 points behind in fourth, but despite Liverpool also beating Spurs in their two league matches Roberto Carlos expects it to be close in Madrid.

"It's hard to give clear favorite with two teams like this. Liverpool have won five Champions League titles, but apart from last season (when they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid) they have not played a final in a long time," he told Xinhua, in an event organized by Russian gas provider Gazprom.

"With (Mauricio) Pochettino, Tottenham have done really well and deserve to be in the final. I don't have a favorite, but I hope I am going to enjoy the game," said the man who won three Champions League finals with Real Madrid.

"Liverpool have more experience because they played last season against Real Madrid, but Tottenham are going to play with spirit and looking to pressure Liverpool. I think it's going to be a good game with a lot of goals," commented Roberto Carlos, who explained that a Champions League final is a different experience for players.

"Not many people get to know what it is like and it is very difficult to control your nerves," he said.

Roberto Carlos also explained the 'Football for Friendship' program he represents and which has involved 5,500 people over the last 10 years.

"Sport is a tool for progress and football is part of those sports which helps you grow as a person. We need a good structure and we need good sponsors. Every country has companies able to help build football schools and normal schools. We have to work to form the men and women of the future," he commented.