Share:

FAISALABAD : Former president Samundri Bar Association was shot dead over a litigation dispute in the area of City Samundri police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Chaudhry Ghazanfar Warraich Advocate, along with a client Basharat Ali, was going to his office on his motorcycle (TSB-7507) when armed persons - Iftikhar Khalid, son of Abdul Lateef, Ali Hasnain, son of Sanaullah, Saifullah son of Abdul Lateef of Chak No 442-GB, along with their fourth unidentified accomplice, riding on two motorcycles, opened indiscriminate fire at him near 15 Office at Gojra Road Samundri.