KARACHI - Senior Journalist, Columnist and Karachi Press Club member Idrees Bakhtiar was laid to rest amid sobs and tears on Thursday.

Bakhtiar, 75, died at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases on Wednesday where he was put on ventilator after going through angioplasty. His funeral prayer was offered at Jamia Masjid Faiz e Muhammad in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and later he was buried at Yaseenabad graveyard.

A large number of political leaders, representatives of journalists’ bodies and others attended his funerals.

Bakhtiar was a senior member of the Karachi Press Club and had also served as President Karachi Union of Journalists.