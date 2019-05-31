Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has pro­posed to allocate billions of rupees in the Public Sector Development Pro­gramme 2019-20 for ongoing and new development schemes in the Is­lamabad Capital Territory (ICT) lim­its, according to the documents.

As far as new schemes for the ICT are concerned, the government has proposed Rs425 million to be allocat­ed for Korang River and Rawal Lake Water Treatment in Islamabad. Esti­mated cost of the yet-to-be-approved project is Rs3,516 million, said the documents.

The government has also proposed Rs75 million to be allocated for Land Revenue Record Management System in rural areas of the ICT, phase-II. The project is under process. Rs50 mil­lion have been proposed to be allocat­ed for construction of multipurpose sports ground in ICT.

Sewerage system and solid waste management system in the capital will be improved by spending Rs50 million in the coming fiscal year. The government has also proposed an al­location of Rs100 million for sewer­age, sanitation and water supply in ICT in the PSDP.

As far as ongoing development schemes are concerned, Rs59 mil­lion have been proposed to be set aside in the PSDP for construction of 4 police stations in different sec­tors of the capital at G-11, I-11, D-12 and Shahzad Town. Estimated cost of the project is Rs150 million. The gov­ernment has also proposed an alloca­tion of Rs289 million in the PSDP for the ongoing project of establishment of model police stations in ICT under the police reforms. Similarly, Rs225 million would be allocated for estab­lishment of National Forensic Science Agency and laboratory in Islamabad.

The documents exclusively availa­ble with The Nation revealed that the government has also proposed an al­location of Rs400 million in the PSDP for the ongoing project of construc­tion of model prison in sector H-16 of the capital. Rs1500 million have been spent so far on the Rs3,928 million project.

Rs30 million have been pro­posed to be allocated for raising the cyber patrolling unit. An amount of Rs54 million has been spent on the project so far. Similarly, Rs32 million have been proposed to be allocated in PSDP 2019-20 for the ongoing pro­ject of conservation and development of rain water resources in the ICT. Es­timated cost of the project stands at Rs57.24 million and Rs24 million have already been spent on the pro­ject by the end of fiscal year 2018-19.

Moreover, Rs50 million have been proposed to be allocated for the on­going construction of judicial and ad­ministration complex in mauve area in sector G-11/4. Cost of the project has been estimated at Rs537 million.

The government has also proposed an allocation of Rs50 million for the ongoing project of construction of ad­ditional family suits for the members of Parliament including 500 servant quarters at sector G-5/2.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs2,908 million. The government has also proposed to allocate Rs33 million and Rs30 million in the PSDP for promotion of rain water harvest­ing techniques and promotion of so­