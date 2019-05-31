Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100-index edged up by 15.36 points (0.04%) to close at 35,974 points.

A total of 176.4 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.544 billion.

Out of 310 companies, share prices of 118 companies recorded increase while 168 companies registered decrease whereas 24 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 25.4 million and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.04 to close at Rs 11.21, followed by MLCF with a volume of 14.18 million and its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.14 to close at Rs 24.08 and Unity with a volume of 12.74 million and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.44 to close at Rs 11.44.

The top advancer was AEL with the increase of Rs 0.98 (36.03%), closing at Rs 3.7 followed by PPVC whose per share price increased by Rs 0.98 (3.98%) per share to close at Rs 3.98. The top decliners were MTIL with the decrease of Rs 0.49 (21.68%) per share, closing at Rs 1.77 and PAKMI with the decrease of Rs 0.35 (18.92%) per share to close at Rs 1.50.