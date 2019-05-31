Share:

LAHORE (PR) Smartphone giant Tecno, which is the official partner of the Manchester City football team, just initiated its biggest CSR project in Pakistan titled “Tecno Blue Chalk”. The mobile company has joined hands with Khubaib Foundation, a local children’s welfare organization to help deliver quality education to orphans.

The event marking Tecno’s collaboration with Khubaib was held at the foundation’s college and hostel for orphans in the hill-city of Haripur, Pakistan. Creek Ma, the CEO of Tecno mobile Pakistan, toured the orphanage with Nadeem Ahmad Khan, the chairman of Khubaib Foundation. Tecno’s support to Khubaib Foundation involves not only a monetary donation through the MOU but a year long commitment of further funding through donation boxes that will be set up at Tecno shops across the country. In addition to this Tecno has promised to donate a portion of sale from each handset that is sold.