KARACHI (PR) UBL recently donated to several institutions. These included the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation in Karachi for the expansion of their Bilquis Edhi Hospital to 100 beds, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital for an MRI Room in their under-construction Karachi hospital, the SOS Children’s Village for construction of an auditorium and science lab in their Khairpur School Project and to the National Institute of Child Health towards the provision of medical equipment for their Neonatal Unit. These institutions were selected for their credentials and more so for their services to the underprivileged segments of society.